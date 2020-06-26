IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.14-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.575-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.17.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 627,147 shares of company stock worth $42,074,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

