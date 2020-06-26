IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Posts Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.78 EPS.

NYSE:INFO opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,147 shares of company stock valued at $42,074,145. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

