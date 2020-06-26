Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Iliad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

ILIAF remained flat at $$189.00 on Friday. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. Iliad has a 52-week low of $127.20 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

