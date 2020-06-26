Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.15 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 182.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.85. 259,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.