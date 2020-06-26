Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.15 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 182.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.85. 259,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
