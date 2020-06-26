Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 84,754 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

