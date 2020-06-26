ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $20,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,982 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 4,933,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,166. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.