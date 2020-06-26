Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Innovotech shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 12,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95.

Innovotech Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

