Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Innovotech shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 12,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Innovotech Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.