INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.65

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as low as $6.28. INPEX CORP/ADR shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 12,445 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

