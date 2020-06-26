Insider Buying: Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Acquires 5,287 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Jack Levine purchased 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $14,380.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,236.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jack Levine purchased 25,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Blink Charging stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 41,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.20. Blink Charging Co has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

