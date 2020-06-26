Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon bought 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,705,000 ($2,170,039.46).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, William Salomon bought 25,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £37,250 ($47,409.95).

On Friday, May 15th, William Salomon bought 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($189,639.81).

LON:HANA traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.23 ($1.94). 9,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 253.84 ($3.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.