Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,497. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.