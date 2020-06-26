Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

INTU stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,395. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

