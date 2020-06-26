Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.68. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

