Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.98

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and traded as low as $65.63. Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 150,888 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Invesco Enhanced Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

