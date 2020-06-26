Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/26/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

6/19/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

6/9/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/28/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/18/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

5/15/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

5/5/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

4/28/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $658.22 million, a P/E ratio of 280.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 840.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,911,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

