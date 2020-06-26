Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 59,199 call options on the company. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical volume of 5,532 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after buying an additional 570,294 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 556,777 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE SEAS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

