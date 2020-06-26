iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Increased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,299,000 after buying an additional 5,088,698 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 420,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 146,552 shares during the period.

EMB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. 81,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,754. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

