iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,479.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.