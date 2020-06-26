iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $109.64. 190,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

