iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,535 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

