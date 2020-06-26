iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

