Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,601,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,898,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,463,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. 717,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.