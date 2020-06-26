Jewel (JWL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $423.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and $423.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

