John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Position Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after buying an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 234,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after buying an additional 65,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,354,000 after buying an additional 940,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 161,197 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. 1,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,540. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

