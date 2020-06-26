Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

