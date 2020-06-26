JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 16,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,889. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

