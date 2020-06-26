JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of FLIDY remained flat at $$2.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

