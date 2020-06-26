KAZ Minerals (KAZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KAZ Minerals (LON: KAZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 550 ($7.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 450 ($5.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 485 ($6.17). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 463.10 ($5.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/5/2020 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating.

6/5/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/14/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/11/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/1/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/1/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 400 ($5.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 400 ($5.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

KAZ traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 471.80 ($6.00). 1,134,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 629.20 ($8.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 446.99. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

