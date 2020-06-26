Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.53. 135,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,623,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

