L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Director Purchases $24,442.88 in Stock

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Director Terry A. Piper bought 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SCX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420. L S Starrett Co has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.88%.
L S Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
