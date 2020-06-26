L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Director Purchases $24,442.88 in Stock

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Director Terry A. Piper bought 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420. L S Starrett Co has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L S Starrett by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L S Starrett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

