Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.03. The stock had a trading volume of 543,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,494. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $178.59 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Nomura lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.89.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.