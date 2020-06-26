Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Lannett posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCI. ValuEngine downgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $284.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.84. Lannett has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $15.52.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $274,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares in the company, valued at $338,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

