Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $500.86

Shares of Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.86 and traded as high as $546.00. Law Debenture shares last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 132,246 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 557.44. The stock has a market cap of $640.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

