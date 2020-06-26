Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $500.86

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.86 and traded as high as $546.00. Law Debenture shares last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 132,246 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $640.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 557.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

