Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.65. Leatt shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

