Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 247.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.86 ($3.15).

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.61) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.08) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other news, insider George Lewis purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,277.04 ($1,625.35). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.61), for a total value of £571,578.95 ($727,477.35). Insiders bought a total of 2,939 shares of company stock valued at $566,829 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 216.30 ($2.75). 9,485,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.93. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.13).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

