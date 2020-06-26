Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives $34.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 32.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 22,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

