Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.44). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 10,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,751. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $380.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

