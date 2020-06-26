Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 227.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LCTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of LCTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 82,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

