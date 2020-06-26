Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 211 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.85. 39,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.