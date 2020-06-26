Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 938 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $243.54. 107,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.82. The company has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

