Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,720. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

