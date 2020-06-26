Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

LMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

