Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,468. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $137.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

