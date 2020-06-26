Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,892. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

