Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of MFI traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$17.04 and a one year high of C$35.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.26.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

