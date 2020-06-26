Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,041 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.