Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. 38,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,557. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

