Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

